Reps lose member

The House of Represebtatives on Friday said it lost one of its members, Rep. Isa Dogonyaro(APC-Jigawa) after a brief illness.

Rep. Akin Rotimi, Chairman House Committee on Media and Public Affairs made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dogonyaro , the distinguished Member representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the 10th Assembly of the House of Reps.

“Dogonyaro died after a brief illness, on Thursday in Abuja, at the age of 46.

He said that Dogonyaro was a dedicated and passionate legislator who served his constituents and the nation with utmost commitment.

He added that the deceased was a pillar in the House, who contributed significantly to the development of legislation, particularly in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis.

Others include Malaria Control, adding that he served as the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee.(NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola