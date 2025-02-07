Reps ‘ll prioritise Nigerians’ interest in increasing 2025 budget to N54.2trn – Agbese

The House of Representatives has pledged to prioritise the interest of all Nigerians in increasing the 2025 budget from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion.

By EricJames Ochigbo

Deputy Spokesperson for the house, Rep. Philip Agbese (APC-Benue), said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu had, in December 2024, presented the 2025 budget of 49.7 trillion to the joint sitting of the National Assembly for consideration.

However, in a letter addressed to both chambers of the national assembly on Wednesday, the president requested that the budget be increased to N54.2 trillion.

Agbese said that the house was in support of the proposal to increase the 2025 budget, stating that the development was driven by additional revenue from key government agencies.

He said that in scrutinising the budget, the house would be guided by its commitment to ensuring that every naira allocated was utilised in the best interest of the common man.

According to him, this bold move, driven by additional revenue from key government agencies, demonstrates the Tinubu-led administration’s commitment to revitalising the economy and improving the lives of Nigerians.

He assured Nigerians that the house would go the whole distance to ensure implementation of a value-for-money budget in the 2025 fiscal year.

“As we begin our scrutiny of the proposal, we will continue to be guided by our commitment to ensuring that every naira is allocated efficiently, effectively and in the best interests of Nigerians.

“As we delve into the details of the proposal, we are particularly encouraged by the focus on strategic sectors, such as agriculture, which will receive a significant boost through the injection of funds into the Bank of Agriculture.

“This initiative has the potential to empower our farmers, stimulate rural development and enhance food security.

“We also noted the proposal’s emphasis on enhancing national security, particularly the construction of barracks for our troops.

“This investment in our military’s welfare and infrastructure attests to the administration’s dedication to protecting our nation and its citizens,” he stated.

Agbese said that both chambers of the national assembly would debate the budget estimates in the weeks ahead, preparatory to its passage before the end of the month. (NAN)