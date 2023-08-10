Reps issue arrest warrant on ex FCC, IPPIS desk officer 

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating employment racketeering in MDAs on Thursday issued warrant of arrest on Mr Haruna Kolo, a former staff of Federal Characters Commission (FCC) and IPPIS desk officer.

Kolo who is now a staff of the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) had appeared before the Committee on July 7, over allegations bothering on selling of job slots.

Kolo said he did in collaboration with the Chairman of the Commission, Mrs Farida Dankaka during his appearance, admitting to collecting money for employment on behalf of the Chairman.

Kolo had also expressed fear for his safety as he said that Dankaka should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

He has however failed to honour the invitation of the committee to appear in subsequent hearings on July 8 and and 9.

Also AMCON failed to turn up for the probe despite invitations to them.

Rep Yusuf Gagdi, the chairman of the committee said a warrant of arrest would be issued against Kolo, adding that he would be brought in by the security agencies.

The chairman also decried the attitude of some MDAs for avoiding the probe, adding that there would be sanctioned henceforth for any agency that failed to honour the invitation of the committee.

“We have made our position very clear and we have resolved to further communicate through newspaper for these agencies to make sure they have cause appearance before this committee.

” W are going to make our position very public in various dailies and televisions stations beginning from tomorrow giving agencies the last warning that they should appear before this committee on Monday.

” All our witnesses that we have equally asked them to be here are going to appear before us on Aug 14 and 15 in continuation to this hearing.

He said MDAs would begin to see the other side of the committee from Aug 14 by th

He said , for Kolo, the position of this committee was that he would lose his freedom, adding that it would issue a warrant of arrest on Kolo and compel security agencies to present him before it.(NAN)

