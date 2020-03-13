Reps invite stakeholders over problems in oil and gas industry

By Lesley Muosowo Otu, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on oil and gas has invited stakeholders in the industry for a three-day investigative hearing and final call for memoranda.

The committee, with the Deputy House Leader, Peter .O. Akpatason as Chairman, listened to stakeholders on solutions to problems in the industry, at the hearing that ended Thursday.

Shell Oil, Chevron, Mobil, Agip, Slumberger, Exxon and AA Rano and others submitted their memoranda suggesting ways to tackle spillage, leakages, theft.

The Committee Chairman admonished the oil companies to reconsider non compensation policy to host communities, for damages to their farmlands and waters due to oil pollution.

“The policy is not a fair one where you don’t compensate the communities for pollution that destroys their farmlands and waters. While you make billions in your businesses and refuse to pay for damages, knowing well that these are their only means of livelihood,” he said.