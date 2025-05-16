Reps invite NRC, coy over alleged asset mismanagement

The House of Representatives Committee on Land Transport has invited the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Mr Kayode Opeifa over alleged mismanagement of assets.

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives Committee on Land Transport has invited the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Mr Kayode Opeifa over alleged mismanagement of assets.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Blessing Onuh (APC-Benue) in a statement on Friday, also stated that the committee had invited the Managing Director of the Railway Property Management Company (RPMC) Ltd. Mr Timothy Zalanga.

Onuh said the decision to invite the officials was sequel to resolution of the committee, following allegation of indiscriminate sales of property without due process.

She said there were concerns that some NRC’s pensioners and staff were allegedly being chased out of their apartments in the staff quarters while the property were being sold out.

The chairman said the officials are to appear in person before the committee on Wednesday, May 21, to account for assets under their stewardship.

The rep requested management of both agencies to submit all relevant documents regarding their 2022, 2023, 2024 budget performances, all assets of NRC as well as their Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements to the secretariat on or before Tuesday, May 20.

The lawmaker said the invitation is not “witch-hunt” saying that it was aimed at ensuring that the agencies lived up to expectations.

“Sections 88, 89, 128 and 129 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) are very clear of the oversight power of the legislature.

“The committee under my leadership will not watch and allow things go in the wrong direction,” she said.

The chairman said the committee would be working toward collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure success in the land transport sector, particularly the railway transport system. (NAN)