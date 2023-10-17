Reps investigate abandoned N74.649bn Kaduna Eastern bypass project

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representative has mandated its Committee on Works to investigate the release and utilisation of funds approved for construction of the Kaduna Eastern Bypass from 2017 to date

The resolution followed a motion by Rep. Hussaini Jalo (PDP-Kaduna) at plenary, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Jalo said the 48-kilometer Kaduna Eastern Bypass was to connect Kaduna metropolis with the Federal Capital Territory and 11 other states.

He explained that contract for the road was initially awarded in 2002 to an indigenous firm at the cost of N16 billion, but was abandoned.

The Rep member said that the Federal Government reactivated the project in 2017 and upscaled the cost to N38.19 billion, with a completion deadline of 2021.

He added that in 2019, the Federal Executive Council approved N36.459 billion as augmentation to the earlier cost for the contract, thereby bringing the total cost to N74.649 billion.

Jalo said that after the train attack of March 2022, the contractor suspended work on the first section of the road citing security threats.

He said in spite the huge funds dedicated to the construction of the road and improvement of security in the area, the project has remained abandoned.

He urged the House to investigate the matter and prompt the Federal Ministry of Works to ensure completion of the Kaduna Eastern bypass project.

The House mandated its works committee to ensure that all factors frustrating the completion of the project were resolved and the project completed within the shortest time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee was given six weeks to report back to the House for further legislative action.(NAN)

