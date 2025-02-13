Reps inaugurate committee on North-West Development Commission

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Tajudeen Abbas, has inaugurated the Committee on the North West Development Commission

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Tajudeen Abbas, has inaugurated the Committee on the North West Development Commission (NWDC).

At the ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, Abbas tasked the committee with conducting a needs assessment for the geopolitical zone as the commission began its work.

He also directed the committee to focus on revitalising the region’s economy and addressing insecurity in the zone.

Abbas said: “It is a moment that reaffirms our duty to promote the region’s growth and enhance the well-being of its people.

“This marks the culmination of a key legislative process and the start of a new era in addressing the North-West’s unique challenges and harnessing its potential.”

Abbas noted that the region has been a hub for agricultural excellence, producing staple crops such as millet, sorghum, and groundnuts in large quantities.

He said, with over 47 million people, the North-West is a demographic powerhouse and a source of cultural and economic potential.

“The region has faced insecurity, environmental degradation, and neglect in the past two decades,” Abbas continued.

He highlighted how the textile industry in Kaduna and Kano, once employing 500,000 workers, now has fewer than 20,000 due to insecurity and policy stagnation.

“These setbacks have stunted economic growth and livelihoods, but we must see these challenges as calls to action—calls the NWDC is poised to answer,” he explained.

According to him, the NWDC’s mission is of monumental importance, and Abbas stressed the need for a comprehensive needs assessment across the zone to identify priority areas for intervention.

“This assessment should lead to a robust 10-year strategic plan, outlining clear goals and actionable strategies.

“Such a plan will serve as a roadmap, attracting partners, mobilising resources, and ensuring accountability,” he stated.

Abbas encouraged the commission to adopt a multi-stakeholder approach, involving state governments, traditional institutions, civil society, and the private sector.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. Sulaiman Gumi, said the inauguration marked a significant moment for the committee’s mission to transform the North-West.

He outlined the committee’s mandate to address all matters related to the NWDC and monitor development partners to ensure the effective transformation of the zone.

“It also involves engaging with agencies, departments, multilateral organisations, and NGOs to facilitate rehabilitation, reconstruction, and development in the North-West,” he added. (NAN)