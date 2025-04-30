Reps hold 1st National Legislative Conference on Renewable Energy in Lagos

The House of Representatives will hold its first National Legislative Conference on Renewable Energy in Lagos State, slated for May 5 and May 6.

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Chairman, House Committee on Renewable Energy, Rep. Àfam Ogene, announced this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the conference is aimed at bringing key stakeholders and industry players to discuss renewable energy legislations, energy transition, financing and investment opportunities.

He said “the conference is tailored toward developing a national legislative framework on renewable energy.”

The lawmaker added that recent legislative reforms around the energy sector in Nigeria necessitated the convocation of the 1st edition of the legislative conference.

He explained that “the Fifth Alteration Bill 2022 (No.33), now a law, empower states to legislate on electricity generation, transmission and distribution within areas covered by national grid – an authority previously

limited to off-grid areas.

“Additionally, the Electricity Act 2023, signed in February 2024, permits states to issue licences for all electricity activities (generation, transmission and distribution).

“It also encompasses lawmaking, regulation and policy development across the entire power sector value chain.”

Ogene said that the new National Integrated Electricity Policy, 2025 provides a clearer framework that states need to adopt as they set in place the new electricity markets.

“It is expected that in doing so, renewable energy will form a large part of the emerging investment opportunities.

“This is so, especially since distributed off grid solutions powered by solar are Nigeria’s least cost solutions for unserved and underserved communities.”

Ogene also said that the conference would facilitate knowledge exchange,

promote dialogue among legislators, experts and stakeholders on critical legislative priorities.

He noted that the conference would drive regulatory frameworks and global best practices to accelerate renewable energy adoption in Nigeria.

The expected objectives, he said, include proposed policy and legislative reform recommendations for promoting renewable energy use in Nigeria.

Other objectives are: proposing legislative instruments for increased private and public sector investment in renewables and strengthened collaboration and coordination between federal and state governments at legislative levels in the energy sector.

He said that the conference is expected to increase public understanding about the importance of the legislature in renewable energy in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forthcoming first National Legislative Conference on Renewable Energy, is Expo on Renewable Energy.

It is organised by the House Committee on Renewable Energy in conjunction with the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, in collaboration with the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

NAN also reports that the International Parliamentary Union (IPU), three African parliaments: South Africa, Ghana, and Gambia, would be showcasing the House Committee on Renewable Energy’s impact. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)