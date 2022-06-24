Reps hail supreme court judgment on section 84 (12) of Electoral Amendment Act

The House of Representatives has hailed the Supreme Court judgement which struck out the suit by President Muhammadu Buhari seeking to void the provision of section 84 (12) of the Electoral Amendment Act 2022.

Rep. Benjamin Kalu, the Spokesperson of the House gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

The court on June 24, said that the President lacked the power to direct the National Assembly to amend or enact an act, adding that it violated the principle of separation of power.

According to the judgement, there is no part of the Constitution that makes the exercise of legislative power subject to the directive of the President.

Kalu however said that the House of Reps was happy with the Supreme Court judgement, adding that the House was not expecting anything less because the judges were erudite scholars.

“These are people who have followed the trend of event and understand the separation of power and the mandate of each arms of government.

“They understand that the separation of power is one of the tools of democracy and each arms focuses on the responsibilities of their mandate,” he said.

He said that the mandate of the House was law making with the intention of breaching a gap created in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that was not captured.

He said that the House of Reps could only do this by looking at section 84 (12) of the Electoral Amendment Act.

“Although, many of you thought that it was either self-serving or targeted at individual but the law is made to advance our democracy, especially to increase the competitive elements in our democracy for credible election.’’

He added that the competitive element was necessary to advance the country’s democracy.

“This judgement is unequivocally embracing and heart-warming, it not a victory for the House of Reps but victory for the advancement of our democracy and the rule of law.

He described the judgement as victory for the supremacy of law making and the National Assembly.

“Let us celebrate this victory, the judiciary has added its own quota to the advancement of democracy, the Electoral Act, nation building is a joint task,” he said (NAN)

