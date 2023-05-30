Reps hail fuel subsidy removal, appeal for calm

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has commended President Bola Tinubu for his courage in removing the fuel subsidy with the intention to serve Nigeria with honesty and integrity.

This followed the adoption of an urgent motion of public importance by Rep Abdulraheem Olajide (APC-Lagos) at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

Presenting the motion, Olajide said President Tinubu was a concerned senior citizen who’s agenda was to favour the down trodden for the purpose of humanity.

He said that it should be noted that there was no provision for fuel subsidy in the 2023 Appropriation Act, adding that the 9th Assembly and the past administration gave it a legal backing.

He said any legislative action in support of the President to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians would go a long way in enhancing development.

“The president is concern about the masses and has meaningful objective to utilise Nigeria funds appropriately with budgetary reforms agenda on education, health, and infrastructure

“Others include: agriculture, food, security and above all security of lives and property as embedded in the constitution,” he said.

The House congratulated the president on his readiness for the tasks ahead in service of humanity.

The House appealed to Nigerians to remain patient, resilient and prayerful so that the President could deliver on his promises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu after his inauguration as President at Eagles Square on May 29 announced the removal of fuel subsidy.

The decision had generated mixed feelings as the effect was being felt with oil marketers and filling stations shutting down, resulting in queue, while some stations had already hiked their prices. (NAN)