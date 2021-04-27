Reps fume over failure of MDAs to appear at investigative hearing

The House of Representatives has expressed dismayed failure of Heads of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to appear at its investigative hearing to clear their names.
Rep. Alhasan Ado-Doguwa, the House Leader said this at the of the House ad hoc committee investigating capital projects and funds repeated in National Appropriation Acts.


He expressed concern poor response by government officials, adding that he was expecting a minimum of Permanent Secretaries or Heads of MDAs to appear before the committee.
He said that the committee had the of the House to enforce any resolution on erring MDAs.
He said that the Federal Government was to fighting corruption, adding that the 9th National would not tolerate any form of corruption.
He said that the investigation was not a witch -hunt, an effort to offer useful information that would help in the committee’s investigation.

Ado-Doguwa said that the committee would expose corruption in MDAs , adding that funds provided projects must be used accordingly.
Rep. Abubakar Makki, the Chairman of the Committee urged MDAs accurate and useful information in the course of the investigation.
He assured MDAs that information provided would be treated with confidentiality and transparency.
“The task before you is huge because appropriation is the only tools the government used to translate policies into reality,” he said.
He urged MDAs to engage with the committee to ensure smooth operation of the country.(NAN)

