The House of Representatives has expressed dismayed over failure of Heads of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to appear at its investigative hearing to clear their names.

Rep. Alhasan Ado-Doguwa, the House Leader said this at the sitting of the House ad hoc committee investigating capital projects and funds repeated in National Appropriation Acts.



He expressed concern over poor response by government officials, adding that he was expecting a minimum of Permanent Secretaries or Heads of MDAs to appear before the committee.

He said that the committee had the mandate of the House to enforce any resolution on erring MDAs.

He said that the Federal Government was committed to fighting corruption, adding that the 9th National Assembly would not tolerate any form of corruption.

He said that the investigation was not a witch -hunt, but an effort to offer useful information that would help in the committee’s investigation.



Ado-Doguwa said that the committee would expose corruption in MDAs , adding that funds provided for projects must be used accordingly.

Rep. Abubakar Makki, the Chairman of the Committee urged MDAs to provide accurate and useful information in the course of the investigation.

He assured MDAs that information provided would be treated with confidentiality and transparency.

“The task before you is huge because appropriation is the only tools the government used to translate policies into reality,” he said.

He urged MDAs to engage with the committee to ensure smooth operation of the country.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

