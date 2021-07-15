Reps fight over electronic transmission of results

By Haruna Salami

House of Representatives abruptly adjourned plenary to contain fight that broke over Clause 52 of Amendment Bill that deals with electronic transmission of election results by INEC.

However, House will reconvene Friday at 10 to continue process.

Deputy Speaker who presided over rowdy session as , “Committee of ” ruled twice against electronic transmission of election results when majority of the members voted for it through voice leading to a chaotic situation.

When the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila took over in plenary, he quickly announced adjournment of the House to Friday to allow House Committee on INEC brief the members on the contentious clause.

