Reps fight over electronic transmission of results

By Haruna Salami

The House of Representatives abruptly adjourned plenary Thursday to contain the fight that broke out over Clause 52 of Electoral Act Amendment Bill that deals with electronic transmission of election results by INEC.

However, the House will reconvene Friday at 10 am to continue the process.

Deputy Speaker who presided over the rowdy session as Chairman, “Committee of the Whole” ruled twice against electronic transmission of election results when majority of the members voted for it through voice vote leading to a chaotic situation.

When the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila took over in plenary, he quickly announced adjournment of the House to Friday to allow House Committee on INEC further brief the members on the contentious clause.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...