Reps extend 2023 supplementary budget implementation by 2 months

The House of Representatives has amended the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act to allow for an extension in the implementation of capital



By EricJames Ochigbo



The House of Representatives has amended the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act to allow for an extension in the implementation of capital projects.



The House in an accelerated hearing on Wednesday amended the Act to extend implementation of the capital components from March 30 to June 30.



Presenting the bill, the Majority Leader, Rep. Usman Kumu (APC-Gombe) said that the amendment became necessary following a request by President Bola Tinubu.



He said that the request to extend the implementation date of the budget was in the best interest of the country.



Kumo said that the bill needed the approval of all lawmakers for the good governance of the country, urging them to support it.



The bill, after scaling first and second readings, was considered by the Committee of Supply and was passed for a third reading.



Tinubu had asked the National Assembly to amend the 2023 Appropriation Act to allow for an extension in the implementation of capital projects.



In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas on Wednesday, Tinubu requested the house to extend the implementation from March 31 to June 30.



In the letter read by the speaker on the floor of the house, the president urged the house to expedite action on the amendment to ensure completion of ongoing projects. (NAN)