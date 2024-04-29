Reps excited over renovation of chambers by indigenous firm

The House of Representatives, has expressed satisfaction over the quality of renovation at the permanent chambers, done by an indigenous company.

Both the red and green chambers of the National Assembly, have remained shut down since the 9th Assembly, to give way to total overhauling of the system and renovation of the chambers seating arrangements.

While the renovations lasted, the Senators and House of Representatives Members, especially in this 10th Assembly, have been holding plenaries in their respective conference halls as temporary chambers.

Speaker of the House, RT. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, RT. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, therefore, conducted the former Speaker and Chief of Staff to the President, RT. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Principal Officers and some Members of the 10th Assembly, on inspection of the renovated chambers, ahead of the resumption tomorrow, Tuesday, 30th April, 2024.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the inspection, the Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi (Jnr.), corroborated the speeches of the Speaker and his predecessor, hailing the level of renovation carried out by a Nigerian firm.

“You have seen from what Mr. Speaker and the former Speaker who is now the Chief of Staff to the President said when he addressed the press.

“One of the high points that he made, was the fact that this entire project was handled by a local contractor. And the gentleman that runs the company, his name is Mr. Lekan Adebiyi and it is a company called Laralek Constructions.

“And it is a very strong point that I think we should make. Because when we talk about beneficiation, backward integration, we talk about trying to make sure that those that are indigenous to us, those that are home, those that are local contractors are able to handle this project.

“I think those are very important points to make. And that is what you have seen. And I’m happy that the Parliament, the seat of the Legislature, was actually handled by a local contractor, which we are seeing here today.

“So it is something that I’m extremely proud of. I’m proud about the fact that we have matched up to what people have thought that only foreign contractors could do all these years.

“We have seen the beginning of a reference point. Because now, I can read this point to you, that, it is not only about him. What he is done is not only for him, it is about every other person that is a local contractor that has been probably bullied by all those foreign operators”, Hon. Rotimi Jnr said.

While urging Nigerians to cultivate the culture of patronizing home firms and home products, to further grow the economy, the Spokesperson also said, the quality of job done by the firm handling the chambers renovations, could compete favourably well with any foreign company.

He said, Laralek Constructions has opened the door for other local firms, saying, “every other person can point back to this and say a local Nigerian contractor did this, and it was very well done to the satisfaction of everybody”.

Hon. Rotimi Jnr added that it was a great day for him and his Colleagues who inspected the renovated chambers, adding that, it was also a great day for Nigeria, by extension.