By Haruna Salami

The House of Representatives has described online media as strategic partners in the legislative agenda of the 9th Assembly as it concerns public engagement, bringing the parliament closer to the people.

The spokesperson of the House Rep. Benjamin Kalu stated this during a meeting with Online journalists under the umbrella of National Assembly New Media Forum.

Kalu disclosed that the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is desirous to partner with online media to educate the people, showcase transparency and accountability in good governance.

This he said will tell their story that will change the narratives that commercial dissemination of information had before now bastardised the perception of the public of the image of the National Assembly.

According to the spokesperson, “the National Assembly has a very fragile image and that has been fueled by wrong narratives pushed through mediums that ordinarily suppose to be telling the stories the way they are.

“The more unveil it the more transparent we become before the people we are representing, and the more they understand through platforms of transparency, the more they understand what we do, the more we are accountable to them, the more the credibility of this institution will rise.

“Why the public is attacking the National Assembly is because they don’t seem to understand what we are doing here”, he said.