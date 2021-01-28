Reps. Deputy Speaker tasks APC faithful on membership registration

Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase has urged members of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Plateau to exhibit good conduct during membership registration and revalidation exercise of the party in the state.

Wase made the call during a stakeholders meeting in Jos.

He urged them to avoid issues that could cause problems in the party, saying members should cooperate to ensure success of the exercise. “Grievances should be addressed to the appropriate channels within the party structure. ” Use all available avenues to complain and do not take your grievances outside,” he said.

Also speaking, Gov. Simon Lalong said that the APC has been growing in the state, pointing out that the victory of Prof. Nora Dadu’ut at the Dec. 20, Plateau South by- election was a pointer to its acceptability by the people. “As an APC led government, our administration has continued to implement the blueprint of our party in spite of the harsh economic situation that came up as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. “Our three point agenda of peace security and good governance, infrastructural development and sustainable economic rebirth is very much on course.

“We have continued to complete abandoned projects that we inherited as well as those we initiated across the state,” he said. Lalong added: “The projects cut across health, education, security, infrastructure, social development and the economy. “In health for instance, the abandoned hospitals in Riyom, Kanke, Mabudi are almost completed, while ongoing ones including the Lalong Legacy Projects are at various stages of completion. “We are building a teaching hospital in Shendam to serve the new faculty of health sciences soon to take off at the Plateau State University Bokkos. “Apart from establishing the state Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, we recently recruited more health workers including doctors to ensure that our people get access to quality, affordable and timely healthcare.”

He said the government has commenced the implementation of Community Policing in the state with the training and deployment of the first batch of 592 constables to improve security. “To address cases of kidnapping, land grabbing, cultism and other violent crimes, we have signed into law the bill that provides death sentence to anyone convicted of kidnapping in the state. “We are waiting to make an example and I am ready to sign the death warrant for anyone convicted,” he said. Lalong said that in spite of the efforts of the government towards improving the living standard of the people, the opposition was bent on discrediting him.

“I have taken time to highlight these among many of our achievements because of the propaganda by our detractors and the opposition who are bent on discrediting our good work. “As members of the APC, it is our collective responsibility to project our achievements wherever we find ourselves. “As we set out to revalidate and register more members into our party, we should realise that it is our work that will speak for us and that our opponents will naturally stage their propaganda to try to dissuade people from registering,” he said.

He urged party members not to allow individual interests and ambitions to interfere with the registration process as clear guidelines have been set out by the national leadership of the party. Earlier in his remarks, Chief Letep Dabang the state APC chairman, said that the party has put in place necessary structures to ensure that the exercise was hitch free in the state.(NAN)