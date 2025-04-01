Reps Deputy Speaker appoints Hart Chief of Staff

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has announced the appointment of Sam Hart, as his new Chief of Staff (CoS).

By Ikenna Osuoha

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretar, Chief Levinus Nwabughiogu in Abuja on Tuesday.

Nwabughiogu stated that Hart replaced Mr Toby Okechukwu who was recently appointed Executive Director, Projects of the newly established South East Development Commission (SEDC).

“Prior to his appointment, Hart served as Special Adviser to the Deputy Speaker on Public Affairs and has an extensive background in training and consultancy.

“Hart also previously served as director-general, Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency from 2019 to 2023, after occupying other appointive positions,” Nwabughiogu stated.

He stated that Hart was also a member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS) Kuru, where he attended the Senior Executive Course 45, serving as Course Secretary-General.

According to the chief press secretary, Hart has also served on the boards of several corporate and non-governmental entities.

He asserted Hart’s wealth of knowledge and experience, which would be brought to his new role, with a distinguished career spanning to law, leadership, and public service.

Nwabughiogu described him as a lifelong learner, who has held multiple academic qualifications, including a Masters Degree in Environmental Law (LLM) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) from the Abia State University.

He said that the new CoS is also currently pursuing a Doctorate Degree in Law.

Nwabughiogu explained that Hart is a seasoned professional, who had attended prestigious institutions, including the GOTNI Leadership Centre, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), and the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG).

“He is also a member of several professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Directors of Nigeria (M.IoD), Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (ACIArb), and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

“As Chief of Staff, Hart will provide strategic guidance and support to the deputy speaker, legislative activities, leveraging his expertise to drive policy initiatives and promote good governance.” (NAN)