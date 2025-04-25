Reps Dep. Speaker wants S’East to align with centre for more gains

Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has stressed the need for the people of the South-East geo-political zone to align with the government at the centre.

By Ikenna Osuoha

Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has stressed the need for the people of the South-East geo-political zone to align with the government at the centre.

Kalu stated this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Livinus Nwabughiogu, in Abuja on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy speaker had recently unveiled the Renewed Hope Partners (RHPs), a multi-purpose agenda aimed at realising President Bola Tinubu’s second term bid, in Umuahia.

He said that RHP would play a crucial role in translating the national achievements of the Tinubu-led administration into regional gains.

Kalu, representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia, highlighted an array of legacies which he said the president had recorded in the last two years in the South-East zone in particular and Nigeria in general.

He assured the people of more dividends of democracy from the present government.

“As we approach the midpoint of President Bola Tinubu’s tenure, the South-East must align decisively with the centre.

“RHPs are a formidable vehicle that is demonstrating our seriousness for this cause by translating the national achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s administration into regional gains.

“By delivering majority votes for Mr President in 2027, `Ndi Igbo’ (people of the South-East) will fundamentally improve our economy, empower our youths and bridge the development gap in our zone.

“Now, RHPs must channel these achievements into electoral victories, ensuring the South-East people sit at the heart of Nigeria’s RHPs as we expect more from the current administration,” he said.

Kalu said that embedding these structures into every household conversation would transform policy wins into popular mandate that would ensure that the South-East zone did not only benefit but drive the continuity of the present administration.

According to him, RHPs will launch “Renewed Hope Council” in all the local government areas in the South-East, saying that it will be linked to South-East Development Commission (SEDC) outreach teams to turn policy wins into grassroots programmes.

“We will also align each of the seven pillars with local town hall campaigns, ensuring that every citizen sees the direct benefits of President Tinubu’s agenda,” he said.

The deputy speaker listed the achievements of the Tinubu-led administration to include: attracting proposed investments worth 50.8 billion US dollars, doubling aggregate national revenues to over N9.1 trillion in 2024 and achieving a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 3.4 per cent in 2024.

He further stated that the Federal Government had recorded a significant increase in foreign remittances, with an estimated 23.4 billion US dollars received, representing a 61.1 per cent year-on-year increase.

Kalu also recalled the compressed natural gas (CNG) initiative, saying that it would save more than N2 trillion per month in petrol imports.

“In 2024, Nigeria experienced a significant increase in foreign remittances, with an estimated 23.4 billion US dollars received,” he said.

According to him, this substantial growth, exceeding 4.22 billion US dollars through International Money Transfer Operators between January and October, represents a 61.1 per cent year-on-year increase.

“President Bola Tinubu has so far attracted proposed investments worth 50.8 billion US dollars into the country, citing record from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment evidence that investors trust President Tinubu’s vision,’’ he said.

Kalu emphasised that the re-commencement of the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri corridor would link Aba and Onitsha hubs to northern markets, thus unlocking N50 billion in annual trade.

He also underscored the importance of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) established in July 2024, with a constituted board and executive management team.

The deputy speaker also mentioned several other initiatives, including the construction of housing units, fertilizer distribution and mechanised equipment for farmers.

“Six geopolitical zone cities and 36 state-level estates will deliver over 100,000 homes, generating tens of thousands of construction jobs across Nigeria,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)