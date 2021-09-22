Reps demand urgent restoration of electricity to Maiduguri

The House of Representatives has called on the Electricity Distribution Company of Nigeria and other relevant agencies to restore electricity to Maiduguri and its environs.T

his followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Abdulkadir Rahis (APC-Borno) on the floor of the House on Wednesday in Abuja.Rahis noted that Maiduguri and its environs had been without electricity for over nine months as a result of the destruction of the Power Transmission Towers by Boko Haram terrorists.

He stated that this development had adversely affected the social, economic activities of Maiduguri residents.He however commended the Borno Government and appreciable efforts of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC).The lawmaker noted that they had tried to rebuild the transmission towers that the Boko Haram insurgents were unrelenting at destroying

.The House urged the Federal Ministry of Power; the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN); the Transmission Company of Nigeria and the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) to device a means of restoring Maiduguri to the National Grid.The House also urged the Military authorities to intensify their final push in the fight against the unrepentant elements of the Boko Haram terrorists.The House, however, mandated the committee on power to ensure compliance and report back. (NAN)

