Reps demand quality telecom service delivery for Nigerians

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that registered telecom network providers, provide quality communication services to Nigerians.

The call was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP-Akwa Ibom) at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Earlier, Ukpong-Udo said that over 222,500,000 Nigerians subscribed to telephone services at the end of 2022 according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

He said that despite the increasing and remarkable patronage of telecommunications services by Nigerians, services provided by network carriers were not proportionate with the interest expressed by Nigerians.

“We are worried that Nigerians pay charges on calls with low voice quality arising from congestions, calls freezing and fluctuating network services.

“Nigerians lose valuable business hours and finances due to poor service delivery by these network service providers whilst enriching the service providers to their detriment,” he said.

The house urged the NCC to abort unwarranted charges on calls that bridged to wrong parties and zero voice.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu mandated the Committee on Communications to ensure compliance. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo

