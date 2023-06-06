Reps demand investigation of killing by task force 

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has demanded investigation into the killing of Kenneth Gyang and ensure justice is given with compensation to his family and proper medical care for the injured.

Rep. Dachung Bagos (PDP-Plateau) said this following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

in his motion, he noted that there was unrest on June 5 at a security checkpoint in Maraban Jama’a nesr Kuru Jos between the security and some of his constituents who were on their way for funeral.

He said they were stopped by the security personnel of the Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven stationed at the popular Vwei Mararaban Jama’a Kuru, Jos South LGA of Plateau.

He said the people pleaded with the security personnel to allow them go to the mortuary to pick the corpse of their deceased for burial and were only allowed access after an intense plea.

According to him, on their way coming back from the mortuary heading to church for the funeral service the same security personnel stopped them at the check point and denied them right of access.

He said some youths on bike came down to plead with the security personnel but one amongst the security personnel shot two of the youths thereby killing an 18-year-old Gyang.

He said the security personnel also injured one Emmanuel Pam, adding that the victims were among the mourners conveying corpse from Zawan to Kuru for burial.

Bagos said the security personnel started shooting sporadically scaring all persons in the community, thereby making people abandon their businesses and vehicles in search of safety.

He said funeral processions had never had such confrontation or prohibition either by order or convention from the security agents at this or any other checkpoint in Jos and its environs.

According to him, the arbitrary killing of an innocent Kenneth, a promising young man, had his precious and sacred life untimely terminated by an officer that ought to have guaranteed his safety.

The House however observed a one minute silent in solemn respect to the victim who lost his live during the incident.

The House also mandated the Commandant of Special Task Force to investigate the killing of Gyang and ensure justice is given with compensation to his family and proper medical care for the injured. (NAN)