Reps declare Gbajabiamila‘s seat vacant after resignation

By Femi Ogunshola

Following the resignation of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, his seat has been declared vacant by the incumbent Speaker of the House of Representative, Rep Tajudeen Abbas.

The declaration followed Gbajabiamila’s letter of resignation in Abuja on Wednesday at the plenary under personal explanation.

Abbas, after receiving the letter and read to members said, “We have today declared the seat of Surulere Lagos Constituency vacant following the resignation of Gbajabiamila. “

Gbajabiamila said in his letter of resignation addressed to the Speaker that he would be taken up a new role as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to president Bola Tinubu.

The immediate past Speaker further said he would cease to be a member of the 10th House of Reps.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gbajabiamila had earlier been appointed by the President to serve as his Chief of Staff.

Gbajabiamila commended the House and people of his federal constituency following his appointment by the President, adding that serving the House and the people of his constituency has been a great honour.

NAN reports that the former Speaker before leaving the chamber had move a motion of urgent public importance ” Need for the Federal and State Governments to take action to mitigate the effect flood devastation.”

After submitting his letter, Gbajabiamila took a bow and let the chamber with cheers and accolades from members. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

