Reps C’ttee warns MDAs over non – rendition of accounts to AGF

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has warned heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government over non-rendition of audited accounts to the Auditor General of the Federation (AGF).

Rep Wole Oke, Chairman of the Committee handed down the warning on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oke condemned the heads of some MDAs over their refusal to appear before the committee for examination despite repeated invitations, saying the act would no longer be tolerated.

He said seven chief executive officers of River Basin Development Authorities had refused to appear before the committee for examination on audit queries.

The queries according to Oke, were issued against the MDAs by the AGF.

He expressed dismay over the attitude of heads of the MDAs towards rendering accounts of public funds appropriated to them.

Oke added that the accounts ran into several billions of Naira appropriated by the National Assembly on yearly basis.

“Enough of this, as lawmakers, we can not allow this to continue, if you are put in charge of a department or an organisation, you are expected to render account,” he said.

Oke said rendering of account must be at the the end of every financial year for accountability sake.

“What are we telling Nigerians, queries are raised and those affected have been refusing to appear before the parliament for examination.

“Is the AGF telling lies against them, we will give them just the last chance to appear, failing to do so, the committee will drag them before their employer, President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Oke said that the president gave them the opportunities to serve their fatherland in various capacities, adding that the best way to pay back was to render accounts of their stewardship.

He stated that the committee was not out to harass or intimidate any MDA or individual, noting that the committee was only after the truth.

“All heads of MDAs that have been appearing before this committee can attest to this.

“We are giving them and others another chance to retrace their steps and submit themselves for examination before us,” Oke said.(NAN)