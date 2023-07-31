Reps C’ttee to tackle fake antimalaria drugs, says Lawmaker

By EricJames Ochigbo

Rep. Amobi Ogah (LP-Abia) Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria says the committee will fight to eliminate the prevalence of fake malaria medicines in the country.

Ogah, who represents Isiuakwato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia, made the pledge while addressing a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the committee is mindful of the challenges faced by Nigerians as a result of the ailment.

The lawmaker said that four African country account for over half of all malaria related deaths worldwide with Nigeria topping the list with 31.3 per cent.

“The prevalence of fake malaria medicines will be looked into to avoid further deaths recorded.

We will carry out our oversight functions to ascertain the role of primary health care in the Roll Back Malaria Programme.

“We will also ensure adequate implementation of legislations geared towards the eradication of malaria in the country.

“Where such legislations are not adequate, we will work to provide the needed amendment to such existing legislations for the general good of the Nigerian people,” he said.

Ogah said that the committee will work with all agencies of government to also ascertain the level of awareness and sensitisation created in Nigeria.

Referring to statistics released by World Health Organisation (WHO) HIV/AIDS, the WHO have claimed over 32.9 million with about 51.3 million living with the disease worldwide.

He said that there is still no cure for tue virus and that the mandate of sensitising the people falls on National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA)

“It is one of the agency we will oversight. We will work to strengthen the fight against HIV/AIDS in the country.

“We will ensure that the is strengthened through legislations and funding to be in a better position to deliver on its mandate, while also ensuring accountability and probity,” he said.

Ogah said that in 2022, Nigeria recorded gains in the control tuberculosis as it ranked 6th among 30 countries with high burden.

He, however, said that the situation of tuberculosis in Nigeria requires continuous strategic interventions by the Federal Government and other partners to reduce the burden.

The chairman pledged the committee’s commitment to effective oversight to strengthen the fight against tuberculosis.

He said that the committee will carry out a conscious campaign within the legislative function to ensure tuberculosis centres in the country are well funded to carry out their mandate. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

