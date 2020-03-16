Reps C’ttee to provide updated database on constituency projects

The House of Representatives Committee on Constituency Outreach has promised to provide an updated database on constituency projects as allocated for in the Appropriation Act.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Bello Kaoje (APC-Kebbi) who made the pledge will addressing journalists on Monday in Abuja said the aim was to ensure easy monitoring.

He said that the committee was out to ensure that the projects are implemented in line with the demands of constituents across the country.

Kaoje said that the decision to ensure proper implementation for inclusive governance and democratic accountability was reached at a retreat with relevant stakeholders, held in Owerri.

The Rep said that the committee would utilise it powers to ensure proper education of constituents and improve citizens understanding on constituency projects.

He said that it would build public trust and deepen the understanding of democratic process among locals.

The chairman said that the committee would ensure that legislators setup a functional constituency office as required by law.

According to him, this would enable effective communication between constituents and reps and deepen legislative accountability.

Kaoje said that the committee would also ensure that individual lawmakers also monitor constituency projects to ensure proper implementation.

“We shall submit reports on the state of constituency projects to the house and we shall partner with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for monitoring and tracking of constituency projects and offices,” he said.

The lawmaker said that only 30 per cent of the amount budgeted for constituency projects in the 2019 Appropriation Act has been released.

Kaoje appealed to the Federal Government to release funds for quick implementation of the rural projects for the people to feel the dividends of democracy. (NAN)