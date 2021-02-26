Reps C’ttee to investigate Foreign Affairs ministry, calls for public support

The House of Representatives, has called for evidence from the public, to enable it carry out an extensive investigation into alleged malpractices in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chairman of the house’ Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Yusuf Buba (APC-Adamawa), made the call in a statement issued on Friday, Abuja.

Buba said that the committee had been mandated by the house to investigate alleged incessant malpractices, associated with diplomatic postings.