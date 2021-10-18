Reps C’ttee to conclude investigation into Saki, Oyo State, killings on Oct. 20

The House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise has set Oct. 20 as the date to conclude investigations into alleged killing of two residents of Saki community in Oyo State.

Allegation of the killing was laid on officers of the Nigerian Customs Service (NSC).

Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Leke Abejide, and (ADC-Kogi) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Abuja that family members of the deceased and the Comptroller-General of Customs would appear before the committee.

He said their appearance would seal the investigation before the committee laid its report before the house for further legislative actions.

Some officers of the NCS allegedly killed two residents of Saki community in August 2021, while chasing rice smugglers.

This enraged youths who allegedly attacked the Customs offices in the community, burnt vehicles and injured officers.

Following a motion by Rep. Shina Peller (APC-Oyo) the house earlier resolved to investigate the alleged killings and mandated the committee to carry out the investigation and revert within two weeks.

Rep. Abejide told NAN that there was pressure on the committee to conclude the investigation, but the committee planned to ensure that no stone was left unturned to unearth the truth.

“The investigation is on and we have decided to invite both parties; the bereaved and the Customs for the final meeting on Oct. 20.

“By that date we should conclude the investigation and report back to the house, we are not sleeping on it.

He said investigations on killings in other states allegedly perpetuated by men of the NCS were equally on-going, adding that the committee had received petitions from families of victims.

“It is not only one state, but we also have reports from Jibiya in Katsina State and from Igangan and Saki in Oyo State.

“We have about three reports that have been referred to our committee which we are working on,’’ the committee chairman said. (NAN)

