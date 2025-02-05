Reps C’ttee seeks US partnership on security, economic growth, human rights promotion

The House of Representatives Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa has stressed the need for stronger bilateral relations between Nigeria and United States of America.

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa has stressed the need for stronger bilateral relations between Nigeria and United States of America.

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Kwamoti La’ori (PDP-Adamawa), stated this while hosting the U.S Envoy on ECOWAS, Ms Sophia Skupien and her counterpart on External Relations, Ms Cassandra Carraway, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

He said that owing to the significant role being played by Nigeria in Africa, particularly in ECOWAS and African Union, there was the need for collaborations in the areas of security, economic growth, humanitarian responses and promotion of human rights, among others.

La’ori, representing Demsa/Numan/Lamurde Federal Constituency of Adamawa, said that the partnership was in line with 10th House of Representatives’ legislative agenda.

“There is need of foreign policies that will strengthen cooperation in the areas of security, economic growth, promotion of democracy and other areas.

“Nigeria plays significant roles in ECOWAS and African Union; hence the need of bilateral relation with the U.S,” he said.

La’ori decried the recent exit of the junta-led countries of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso from ECOWAS.

He, however, commended President Bola Tinubu’s effort in peacefully navigating the exit after more than a year of diplomatic tensions.

In their remarks, the envoys commended the house of representatives and the committee, led by La’ori, for welcoming them.

They pledged to strengthen the bilateral relations between Nigeria and USA, given the strategic position of Nigeria in Africa. (NAN)