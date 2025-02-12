Reps C’ttee seeks Taiwan’s partnership on science, technology development

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Science and Engineering, Rep. Inuwa Garba, has called for enhanced collaboration between Nigeria and Taiwan

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Science and Engineering, Rep. Inuwa Garba, has called for enhanced collaboration between Nigeria and Taiwan in the fields of science, engineering, and technology.

He made the call on Wednesday while hosting a delegation of Taiwan Mission in Nigeria led by the Mission Representative, Mr Andy Liu at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Garba underscored the vital role of technology in shaping modern economies, saying that such partnership would accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth and national development.

According to him, Nigeria, with its vast natural and human resources, stands to gain significantly from Taiwan’s expertise in technological advancement, innovation, and industrialisation.

“We appreciate the long-standing relationship between Taiwan and Nigeria, which has evolved over the years.

“Taiwan is a significant partner in the socio-economic development of our country. Nigeria remains a land of opportunities, and we believe collaboration with Taiwan will bring mutual benefits,” Garba stated.

He said that Nigeria could not afford to lag behind in this era of rapid innovation, adding that such partnership would help Nigeria overcome some of its development challenges and build a stronger, knowledge-driven economy.

Garba listed some of economic challenges facing Nigeria to include rising inflation, economic recessions, and infrastructure deficits, but stressed that science and technology could provide solutions to many of these issues.

“The whole world is facing economic challenges, and technology remains at the forefront of national development. We must leverage technological innovations to overcome our challenges and prosper.

“As a committee, we are open to partnerships and will work to ensure that such collaborations receive legislative backing,” he added.

Garba promised that the House of Representatives would play an active role in facilitating policy frameworks, legislative support, and investment agreements that would encourage deeper cooperation between the two countries.

In his remarks, Liu, reaffirmed Taiwan’s readiness to support Nigeria in building a stronger, technology-driven economy that would benefit her people.

Liu said that Taiwan’s model of economic transformation in the areas of agriculture, energy and mining, could serve as a useful reference for Nigeria.

He noted that Taiwan’s focus on science, education, and innovation had allowed it to create one of the most advanced technology sectors in the world.

He reaffirmed Taiwan’s long-standing relationship with Nigeria, dating back to the 1990s, saying that it remained a reliable partner in Nigeria’s quest for economic transformation.

“Since Nigeria transitioned to democracy in 1999, you have remained steadfast in upholding democratic values, and we admire that.

“Just like Nigeria, Taiwan also practices democracy with free and fair elections every four years. Our shared commitment to democratic governance makes us natural partners.

“Taiwan has no natural resources, yet we have built a strong economy through investment in education, technology, and industrial development.

“We admire Nigeria’s vast resources and potential, and we believe a partnership between our two countries would be mutually beneficial,” Liu stated. (NAN)