Reps C’ttee probes alleged non-remittance of pension contribution

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, has resolved to probe alleged failure of the six Area Councils to remit pension contribution to the Area Council Staff Pension Board.

The resolution was taken at the 2024 budget performance review/defence of 2025 estimates of all agencies in the councils.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Fred Agbedi (PDP-Delta), demanded that the committee be furnished with all relevant records on pension contribution remittances.

“Furnish us with the details, so we can know why the area councils are defaulting in their remittance.

“The committee should investigate the failure of the remittance from the area councils to the pension account,” Agbedi said.

He said that the committee would embark on budget oversight to all the agencies, to ensure judicious use of tax payers money.

Earlier, Mr Suleman Abdulrahman, the Director of the FCT Area Councils Staff Pensions Board, told the committee that the remittances were not frequent.

Abdulrahman said that going by the law, each deduction from salaries, was supposed to be remitted seven days after payment of salary.

He said that unfortunately, at the area councils, that was not what was happening, as sometimes they owe two to three months before remittance.

“The staff pay their employee contribution which is the eight per cent, and 10 per cent is to be paid by the employer and should be remitted to their PFA accordingly from the area councils,” he said. (NAN)