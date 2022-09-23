Reps C’ttee insists on quality, timely delivery of Abuja-Keffi-Makurdi road

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives Committee on Works on Friday, insisted on quality and timely delivery of Abuja-Keffi-Lafia-Makurdi road, urging the Ministry of Works to ensure Nigerians got value for their money.



Rep. Abubakar Kabir, Chairman of the committee who led other members on an oversight tour of the ongoing project, urged the contractor to ensure timely completion of the road by April 2023.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inspection took off from the Kugbo end of the A-Y-A–Nyanya at the boundary between Abuja and Nasarawa.



The committee proceeded to the Keffi–Akwanga section of the project at kilometer 19, between Gudi village and Akwanga.



Responding to why the project was staggered, Mr Henry Usor, an official from the Road Sector Development Unit of the federal ministry of works, explained that compensation issues were responsible for such staggered implementation.



He said the ministry only took charge of portions on which compensations had been paid and asked the contractor to commence work.



He added that buildings and commercial facilities such as fuel stations could only be demolished after compensation issues had been settled.



He assured that whatever issues and observations on the job raised by the committee would be noted and corrections ensured by the contractor before take over of the project by the ministry.(NAN)

