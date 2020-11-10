Reps C’ttee commends Information, Culture ministry’s 2020 budget performance

The House of Representatives Committee on Culture and Tourism has commended the 2020 budget performance of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama (PDP-Edo) gave the commendation on Tuesday in Abuja at the ministry’s 2021 budget defence session for its culture component.

“From this presentation, the minister had a 100 per cent releases and has performed very close to 100 per cent in all.

“This is laudable, you do not have any business in keeping government money in your possession.

“If it has been appropriated for, it should be spent according,” he said.

The chairman said that agencies under the ministry that had not expended their capital budget up to 70 per cent, the committee would not listen to their 2021 budget defence.