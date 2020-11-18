Reps Cttee Chair bags Harvard doctorate degree

Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, (APC-Adamawa), Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the Harvard Business School, in recognition of his service to humanity.

Yakub, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, said the award, which was facilitated by the Geofidel Executive Education, London, UK, would encourage him to do more for humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker was decorated in Abuja by a team led by Mr Ugo Onyeka, the African Representative of Geofidel.

Yakub said that the journey of quality performance in public service for effective service delivery had just started.

He expressed gratitude to both Geofidel and the Harvard Business School for considering him worthy of the award.

Earlier, Onyeka said that the lawmaker had been adjudged eminently qualified for the award, because of his performance in public service, stressing that by his performance, he had impacted positively on his Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency and Nigeria at large.

He listed other recipients of the award to include: Prof. Sanusi Mamman, Vice Chancellor, Umaru Yar’adua University, Katsina,

Prof. Joshua Okpanachi, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Dr Dipeolu Mosunmola, Chief Judge of Ogun State and Chairman, State Judicial Service Commission, as well as Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, the Chief Judge of Katsina State”. (NAN)