Reps C’tte summons NBET MD over failure to defend 2023 budget

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has summoned the Managing Director, Nigeria Bulk Electricity Commission (NBET), Mr Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, over failure to appear to defend his agency’s 2023 budget proposal.

Rep. James Faleke, the Chairman of the committee, issued the summoned during a budget defence with some agencies of government in Abuja on Monday.Some of the agencies billed to appear before the committee are Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning; Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF); Budget Office and Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority.Others included Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Responsibility Commission as well as the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Commission (NBET).

Faleke accused the MD of NBET of ignoring their invitations severally, with some lawmakers threatening that the House might withhold the appropriation of the agency if Ewelukwa failed to appear.Faleke said Ewelukwa intentionally shunned their invitations because he was avoiding answering questions on the Azura power plants purchase agreement.A senior director of the agency, who represented the managing director, was however turned back as the lawmakers insisted that the MD must appear in person before the committee unfailingly by Oct. 27.Meanwhile, the Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Mr Victor Muruako, has called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the amendments of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.The chairman told the lawmakers that there were no punishments for over 40 offences outlined by the act, thereby hampering the operations of the commission. (NAN)

