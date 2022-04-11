Reps consider bills to establish 20 Universities, Colleges, Agric research centres

…..says existing ones grossly inadequate for Nigerian population



By Haruna Salami

The House of Representatives has lamented that Nigeria’s current four Universities of Agriculture are grossly inadequate for population of over two hundred million people to realize her potentials in agriculture.



This was disclosed Monday at a public hearing on twenty Bills being considered by the House Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions for establishment of Federal Universities of Agriculture, Federal Colleges of Agriculture and Agriculture Research Centres.

Chairman, House Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, Hon. Munir Babba Danagundi at the Public Hearing told participants and stakeholders in the agricultural sector that agriculture contributes over 40% of our GDP and employs about 70% of our labour force.



Unfortunately, he said most of the labour employed by agriculture are unskilled and this hampers the growth and productivity of the sector.



“We cannot, as a nation exploit the full potential of agriculture without training skilled high and middle level manpower to drive the process”, “Nigeria has currently only four University of Agriculture, which are grossly inadequate for population of over two hundred million people.

Hon Danagundi said the number of tertiary institutions in all disciplines in Nigeria are not enough to satisfy the surging demand for education by our youths and this explains the stiff competition for admission into higher institutions of learning in Nigeria.



He said it is the duty of those of them in government to “take education to the doorstep of our teeming populations in the nooks and crannies of this country”.

The Committee is holding Public Hearing from Monday 11th – Wednesday 13th April 2022b on the 20 Bills being considered by the House of Representatives for establishment of agricultural institutions in Nigeria.



The Committee Chairman said the importance of establishing Universities of Agriculture, specialized Colleges of Agriculture and Research centres cannot be overemphasized considering the enormous potentials of Nigerian agriculture.

“It is one way of reducing youth restiveness, curtailing insecurity and creating employment. A well trained graduate of agriculture is a sure employer both Potential employee. In addition we need more middle level manpower to catalyze the extension service delivery, which is now very weak. In his remarks, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo from Anambra State who sponsored “A Bill for an Act to establish Federal College of Agriculture (Technical), EnugwuUkwu, Anambra State said the institution will help harness the huge agricultural potential of the state.



The Bill provides for the proposed institution’s functions in Agriculture and Allied Professions; and be responsible for the due administration and management of the College and for related matters.

