Reps consider 962 bills, 500 motions, 153 petitions in 6 months

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, says the 10th House of Representatives considered 962 bills, 500 motions, and 153 petitions within six months.

Abbas said this in Abuja on Saturday at plenary, shortly before the House adjourned for the New Year break.

He said the House legislative outputs in the last six months had been remarkable, adding that the House received and considered 962 bills and 500 motions.

Others, he said, included 153 petitions.

“Of these numbers, 120 bills have passed the second reading reading, ” he said.

He added that the bills were undergoing further review and refinement to address some of the concerns raised during debates.

He said another 120 bills had been referred to committees for in-depth analysis, adding that the House had also successfully passed many other bills.

These he said had been transmitted to the Senate for concurrence, adding that notable among the bills were the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Federal Audit Service Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Others were the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Oath Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2023.

He said other critical bills passed by the House include the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill, 2023; the Federal Fire and Rescue Service Bill, 2023; and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2023.

He also listed the Niger Delta Development Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Nigerian Medical Research Council (Establishment) Bill, 2023; and the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill, 2023.

He added that the South East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2023, had also been considered, among others.

“All these bills are intended to provide immediate relief and long-term solutions to the challenges that have plagued our society.

“Through these bills, we aim to empower our citizens, enhance social justice, promote economic growth, and promote peace and security,” he said.

He said that over the same period, the House received and resolved over 500 motions, many of which brought to the attention of the House and the nation pressing matters affecting the people.

Abbas said he considered motions to be one of the most potent tools of legislative representation, adding that they showed that the legislature was best placed to articulate the needs of the people.

He said notable motions the House considered included oil theft, student loans, job racketeering, JAMB, firearms,

He commended the lawmakers for their support, adding that the House had demonstrated a commitment to foster a harmonious and professional relationship with the executive. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola

