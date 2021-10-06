Reps consider 2022-2024 MTEF

The House of Representatives has considered the Revised Federal Government 2022–2024 Medium Expenditure Frame Work (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) and approved an aggregate expenditure of N16.39 trillion Nigeria.


This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee Finance at the Committee of supply session, presented Chairman, Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos) Wednesday.
The House also approved a revenue of N10.3 trillion and fiscal deficit of N635.4 the period under review.

The House commended the Budget Office and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning insisting that government Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs)must submit their revenue profile capturing in the 2022 budget. (NAN)

