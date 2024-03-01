Reps Committee tasks CSOs, devt partners on participatory democracy

The House of Representatives Committee on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Development Matters has tasked CSOs and development partners to participate fully in democracy and build cohesion with the National Assembly.

Rep. Victor Obuzor, the Chairman of the Committee, made the call during a meeting with CSOs and development partners in Abuja on Friday.

He called for cohesion between CSOs and the national assembly, adding that such should be strengthened in order to ensure transparency and good governance.

According to him, I have discovered that there is so much disconnect between the general actors among CSOs and the lawmakers, because if there is true cohesion, we will be adjusting some of our laws.

He said the CSO often sees the enactment of laws that have to do with them as being witch-hunted. saying, “If they participated before enacting these laws, they would be doing it together in building the nation.”

He said that personal interest should not be allowed to stall collective interest, urging the Labour Union to show understanding at this period, saying, “We cannot allow our country to sink.”

According to him, I believe if the Labour Union and CSO are in good cohesion with this committee, we won’t have found them on the street protesting.

“I am so emotional about Nigeria. A healthy relationship between CSOs, development partners, and the government will only yield good fruit, and advocacy, transparency, and accountability are also very key.

Dr Mathew Ayebakuro, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), British High Commission, urged CSO to continue to play a critical role in order to ensure stability in the country.

He said CSOs in the country are conscious of holding themselves accountable while urging the National Assembly to play the hero in sustaining the tempo of participatory democracy.

“We are humbled to be part of this and the partnership with the NASS, and we want to see how NASS will continues to play this role in furthering the democratic journey in the country.

“I am happy that this meeting will set the foundation for accountability to accompany the country’s democratic journey.”

Dr Adeshina Fagbenro-Byron, Mother Gold Consulting while speaking on Aid Effectiveness and Rational for Development Support Oversight, said good motivation is in the public interest to ensure services were delivered to the people.

He said the entire crux of governance was to delivered good governance, adding that some constituencies had been deprived of water, houses among others.(NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola