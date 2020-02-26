Reps committee summons water minister, others to explain infractions

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Public Account Committee of the House of Representative, has summoned the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu and heads line agencies, to appear before it on March 3, or risk arrest.

The Chairman of the Committee, Oluwole Oke, issued out the summon on Tuesday, during the public hearing on rendering audited accounts of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), between 2014 and 2018 to the Auditor General for the Federation.

He expressed disappointment that, in spite of repeated invitations by the Committee, some agencies had refused to appear before it.

According to Oke, Ogun/Osun River Basin Development Authority, Hadeija Jamare River Basin Development Authority, Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, and Benin/Owena River Basin Development Authority, had various infractions that required their appearance before the committee.

“We have waited for Ogun/Osun River Basin Development Authority, Hadeija Jamare, Benin/Owena, and others.

“I think we have to go holistically, the Hon. Minister of Water Resources must appear unfailingly before the committee with the leadership, especially, of Ogun/Osun, Hadeija Jamare, Upper Benue, and Benin/Owena River Basin Development Authority.

“They should appear before the committee unfailingly on Tuesday next week otherwise, if we do not see these agencies, we will issue a warrant of arrest. That is the major issue today,” the committee chairman declared.