Reps committee seeks legal framework, standards for renewable energy sector

By Fabian Ekeruche

The Chairman, House Committee on Renewable Energy, Mr Afam Ogene, has called for an urgent legislative action, coordinated regulation, and targeted incentives to structure Nigeria’s renewable energy sector.

Ogene made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the sidelines of the First Legislative Conference and Expo on Renewable Energy in Lagos.

Ogene who described his committee as the first-ever committee dedicated solely to renewable energy in the history of the Nigerian Parliament stressed the need for standards and proper regulation of the sector.

He, however, acknowledged the enthusiasm surrounding solar and renewable technologies and cautioned against lack of structure, oversight or national direction.

“Before now, everyone talks about solar and renewable energy as if it’s the be-all and end-all, but these conversations are isolated.

“As a committee, we observed that the sector is largely unregulated and this is not sustainable,” Ogene said.

He criticised the absence of enforced quality standards for solar panels and equipment, noting that without proper regulation, substandard products would flood the market.

“The Standards Organisation of Nigeria must step in. We need certification processes to guarantee quality and durability. Some panels fail within a few years—this is unacceptable,” Ogene said.

He stressed the need for a coordinated national framework, beginning with legislation that incentivizes private-sector participation and long-term investment security.

Highlighting the economic potential of renewable energy, especially in rural areas, Ogene argued for comprehensive policy instruments—such as tax breaks, waivers, and financing incentives—to attract serious players into the sector.

“Funds are available globally, but money follows progress. If the sector remains unregulated, we lose out. It is our legislative duty to create the framework upon which this huge industry can thrive,” Ogene said.

Ogene underscored the need for balance between Nigeria’s reliance on fossil fuels—responsible for about 90 per cent of its revenue—and the country’s participation in global climate goals.

“We cannot abruptly stop selling fossil fuels. But we can reduce domestic fossil fuel consumption, earn carbon credits, and attract international support. This transition must be structured and deliberate,” Ogene said.

To achieve community-level change, he advocated clean cooking initiatives, public awareness campaigns, and behaviour-based incentive schemes that reward households and communities for reducing environmental degradation.

“We must show people the alternatives. Clean energy must be accessible. When you cut trees less or reduce diesel use, you earn support. That’s how we grow sustainable renewable energy practices,” Ogene said.

He said the conference would unite legislators, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, private investors, and citizens in creating a national roadmap for a sustainable, inclusive renewable energy future. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)