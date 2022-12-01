Reps committee quizzes AGIP Oil over alleged tax evasion

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee on Joint Venture (JV) on Wednesday quizzed the Nigerian Agip Oil Company Ltd over alleged tax evasion.

Rep. Abubakar Fulata, the Chairman ad hoc Committee investigating the Structure and Accountability of JV Business and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) of the NNPC said it was not out to witch-hunt anybody.

He added that it be would be unfair for oil companies to evade taxes at a time the country was borrowing to fund budget.

He said almost all the oil companies in the country had no Certificate of Acceptance of Fixed Assets (CAFA) yet they had been enjoying capital allowance claims in violation of the nation’s law.

The committee said the oil companies did not have the right to choose the law their would, adding that ignorance of the law could not in any way be absolved.

The committee asked the representative of Agip if in the course of operations they had not short-changed the nation by way of profit tax and capital allowance

The representatives of Agip which was led by Director, and General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr. Barry Nwibani said over the years they relied only on Petroleum Tax Act for payment of taxes.(NAN)