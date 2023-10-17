Reps committee promises speedy passage of 2024 budget

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation has promised to ensure the speedy passage of the 2024 budget when it is eventually presented by the president.

Rep. Abubakar Bichi, the Chairman of the Committee, said this at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Tuesday in Abuja.

He also pledged to ensure proper oversight function over relevant government agencies during the budget implementation process.

He emphasised that the lower chamber would ensure compliance with the Financial Year Act by passing the budget on or before Dec. 31.

He said this would make the budget operational from January to December.

Bichi said that the committee would monitor the implementation of the budget by government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He also underlined the committee’s significance in lawmaking through the allocation of funds for government operations by various MDAs.

“The Committee enjoys a wider jurisdiction compared to other Standing Committees and is empowered by Order 20, Rule 15 of the House Standing Orders, 10th Edition, 2020, as Amended,” he said.

.(NAN)

