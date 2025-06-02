Reps committee probes glitches in conduct of 2025 WASSCE



By EricJames Ochigbo



House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education Examination Bodies has requested for the guidelines and detailed report on the conduct of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Mary Ibikake (PDP-Bayelsa) at an investigative hearing organised by the committee on Monday in Abuja.

The hearing was on the glitches that trailed the conduct of the 2025 examination by West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in some parts of the country.

The situation saw some candidates sitting for English Language paper at about 9 p.m. without proper illumination.

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Oboku Oforji (PDP-Bayelsa), said that the committee and indeed all Nigerians, especially parents of the affected candidates, deserved explanations.

He recalled that the committee had demanded explanation for the poor handling of the WAEC examinations which had caused a huge public outcry and condemnation across the country.

“This committee wants to know, parents and Nigerians want to know; we owe them a duty of care, and to whom much is given, much is expected; monies were appropriated by the parliament for the conduct of these examinations.

“We are not trying to kill a fly with a sledge hammer as a committee, but like I said in the last meeting, we need to know the immediate and remote causes of the woeful conduct of the examinations, and in doing this, we may forestall a future occurrence,” he said.

Responding, the Head, of WAEC in Nigeria, Dr Amos Dangut, apologised to all Nigerians, parents and candidates as well as all stakeholders for the glitch.

Dangut blamed the glitch on logistics resulting from the need to set and print new questions to replace the ones that had earlier leaked, to avoid undue advantages.

He explained that the printing press of WAEC was operating at 50 per cent capacity, saying that the council had to engage external vendors to support the printing, which led to the leak.

Dangut stated that the glitch occurred in the distribution of the papers which had to be done overnight, as some vehicles broke down in very difficult terrains.

He said that a proper investigation had commenced and that legal actions would be taken against anyone found wanting.

Dangut said that contrary to some narratives in some quarters, candidates were not denied access to food and consciences.

He said that in collaboration with schools and parents, WAEC officials were able to provide an alternative source of light which included rechargeable lamps, torch, candlelight and handset lights among others for the affected candidates.

The WAEC chief said that investments had been made to ensure the internal printing press commenced operation at maximum capacity to prevent future occurrence.

In his ruling, chairman of the committee charged the examination body to put measures in place to avoid such a reoccurrence of such an embarrassing situation. (NAN