Reps committee pledges support for scientific research

The House of Representatives Committee on Science Engineering has pledged to support scientific research to catalyse economic growth in the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Inuwa Garba (PDP-Gombe) made the pledge at the inauguration of the committee in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the committee was tasked with a constitutional responsibility that demands diligence, accountability and a keen understanding of the landscape of science and engineering.

The chairman added that they were to strengthen good governance, ensure economic development and growth, and environmental sustainability.

He noted that the committee was further charged with the responsibility of navigating the complex intersection of science and engineering to ensure that Nigeria treaded confidently into a future shaped by innovation and progress.

Garba said that the committee shall endeavour to encourage the conduct of essential studies, discover new knowledge and develop innovative solutions to existing problems.

“As a committee saddled with the parliamentary responsibility of over-sighting the agencies under us, we shall strive to initiate supportive policies and regulations aimed at fostering the enabling environment where scientists can explore and experiment freely to proffer solutions leading to development.

“We shall do well to encourage the agencies to steadily support scientific research toward economic growth of the nation,” he said.

The chairman said that the creation of the committee underscores the importance the leadership of the 10th National Assembly attaches to the need for a technological and engineering-driven economy.

He said that the committee’s actions bear profound implications for the trajectory of the nation as it stands at the forefront of technological advancements saying that its decisions would naturally impact on generations to come.

According to him, every other sector largely depends on science and technology for development and growth.

He urged members of the committee to present their expertise, passion and commitment to the committee’s activities.

Garba said the diversity of skills and perspectives among members would be a source of strength, while working together would surely make navigation of the challenges much easier.

He said that the sector provides for advancement in research, development, innovation, entrepreneurship, productivity enhancement and managing environmental issues that determine economic progress and promotion of sustainable development.

“In our budget consideration, we shall consider making cases for adequate budget allocations to shore up the government investments in the sector.

“Obviously, apart from adequately providing for aggressive revolution required in the sector, this will help to address the ugly consequences of brain drain and migration of skilled and qualified persons to other climes.

“In achieving these, the committee is well positioned to collaborate with the stakeholders to give the desired lifeline to the sector and promote economic growth.

“This synergy will allow for exchange of knowledge, resources and expertise as well as fostering innovation and development of new technologies,” he said.

Garba urged the members of the committee to strive to leave the scene better than they met it so that posterity would bequeath to them a place of pride.

He tasked the members to foster an environment of collaboration, open dialogue and shared purpose.

According to him, their success will be measured not just by the policies they initiated but by the tangible results made out of them that will impact on citizens.

“Together, let us chart a course that propels our nation to new heights in science, engineering and technological innovation,” he said.

Focus agencies include Sheda Science and Technology (SHESTCO), Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency, National Centre for Technology Management, National Science Laboratory Technology Agency and Nigeria Council for Food Science Technology. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo

