Reps committee pledges strict supervision of Abuja road projects

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Ancillary Matters, has pledged to ensure strict supervision of road projects within the territory.

By EricJames Ochigbo



Chairman of the committee, Rep. Fred Agbedi (PDP-Bayelsa), made the pledge at an oversight of three road projects in the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects are being handled by Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) of the FCT.

Agbedi said that this was to ensure that the projects met the required standard and were delivered timely for the benefit of the people.

He said that the committee would work hard to ensure proper service delivery for Nigerians to get value for their money.

“We, as parliament, are ready to work with the ministry to ensure that funds are made available and appropriated to deliver service to our people.

“Work is in progress; the ministry has come with quite a good service delivery to the people of Ushafa and neighbouring communities.

“This road will open up the entire area and we can see that the contractor is doing his best. What we are here for is to ensure that there is value for money, as appropriated.

“And then, we are also encouraging the contractor to ensure that he keeps the contract terms and ensure that quality projects are delivered,” he said.

Although Agbedi expressed satisfaction with the job, he, however, urged the contractor to do more, as the road would be due for inauguration in May to mark the second anniversary of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s second anniversary.

The lawmaker said that the committee would interface with STDD to ensure that all impediments were dealt with.

Earlier, the Coordinator of STDD, Mr Abdulkadir Kiflu, lauded the committee for its commitment to ensuring quality life for Nigerians through standard projects.

Kiflu said that measures had been put in place to ensure all that the projects were delivered before the deadline and with good quality. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)