Reps Committee lauds military successes in North East

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Army, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, has commended the Nigerian military for successes recorded so far in the fight against insurgency in the North East.

Namdas made the commendation on Thursday while speaking with newsmen shortly after the committee`s visit to the headquarters of the Joint Task Force “Operation Hadin Kai” in Maiduguri.

Namdas said the committee was impressed by the success recorded and synergy being observed in the operations.

Namdas said the National Assembly was committed to adequate funding of the military for maximum performance.

He added that the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund Bill had passed third reading in the House of Representatives.

The chairman said the bill would provide alternative sources of funding for the military.

“We are waiting for concurrence from the senate and once the president signs the bill into law, we will have another way of funding the armed forces.

“We are not going to rely on normal budgetary circle,” Namdas said. (NAN)

