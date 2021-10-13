Reps Committee issues 14-day ultimatum to banks over alleged N10bn unremited Customs Duty

October 13, 2021



 The House of Representatives Committee on Customs have given two weeks ultimatum to financial  to reconcile accounts and remit all outstanding Customs Duties to the Federal Government.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Leke Abejide (ADC-Kogi) issued the ultimatum at an investigative hearing in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the investigative hearing was on alleged non-remittance of N10 billion customs duty to the Federal Government by commercial banks.

Leke said that the are Polaris Bank, Providus bank, Guaranteed Trust Bank, Eco Bank, United of Africa (UBA) and Standard Charted Bank.

The lawmaker said that Eco is owing N4.4 billion, UBA, N3 billion and Standard Charted is owing N2.4 bullion.

The chairman said that the committee   conclude its investigations within the period to enable members in the 2022 defence.

“Failure to reconcile with our consultants and pay up the outstandings before two week, we will use the power of the gavel,” he said.

He threatened to write the Central of Nigeria (CBN) to deduct all outstanding from source and blacklist affected banks from collecting customs duty.

He said that there are 15 other banks to be investigated and that the committee was determined to recovered every single kobo back to the Federal Government. (NAN)

