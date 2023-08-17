Reps committee chairman on sports congratulates Enoh

By Victor Okoye

The Chairman House Committee on Sports, Ekene Adams, has congratulated the newly appointed Minister of Sports, John Enoh.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enoh is one of 46 new ministers assigned portfolios



by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

Enoh is Nigeria’s 36th Sports Minister and succeeds Sunday Dare who served for four years under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement by Adams, signed by his media committee and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja said that Enoh’s vast experience would help the sector to grow.

“Let me heartily congratulate the new Sports Minister, John Enoh, on his well-deserved appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

“His trajectory as a foremost lawmaker who had served in the the senate will be a huge advantage to the accomplishment of his new assignment.

“As a former lawmaker he understands the dynamics of every sector, so I believe he will hit the ground running,” he said.

The Member Representing Chikun/ Kajuru Federal Constituency assured that his committee along with the senate counterparts would work in harmony with the new minister to chart a new direction for Nigerian sports.

“We are all stakeholders and partners in progress, we are ready to work together in the best interest of our great country.

“We shall partner with the Minister to ensure that Sports takes center stage in our nation’s development history,” he said.

NAN also reports that the swearing-in of the new ministers is expected by next week after the retreat by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. (NAN)

