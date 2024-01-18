Reps committee asks ministry to refund N75bn COVID-19 funds

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Account has said that the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment should refund N75 billion COVID-19 intervention fund to government coffers.

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Bassey Akiba (LP-Cross River) at a public hearing on COVID-19 funds on Thursday in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Akiba said that the committee had written to the ministry three times to appear and account for the funds but they had failed to reply.

“The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, have been given the opportunity to appear and explain the usage and application of the sum of N75 billion and up and up till now, they have refused to appear.

“It therefore means that the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment does not have any explanation as to how this money was used.

“On this basis, I move using the relevant section of the financial regulations, that this ministry be asked to refund the sum of N75 billion to government,” he said.

In his ruling, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun) said that the activities of the committee is backed by the Constitution, Standing Rules of the House and other relevant laws.

He explained that the motion affects all the Permanent Secretaries that served in the ministry since 2019.

The committee also resolved that the Federal Ministry of Health should also refund the sum of N10 billion to government coffers.

The amount which was earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine production is yet to be utilised by the health ministry.

The committee gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency to submit documents to back its expenditure of over N12 billion COVID-19 intervention funds.

The committee said that the agency should also appear before the committee on Monday, Jan. 22, to give proper account of the expenses made. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo

