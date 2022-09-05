Reps commend CAC for sustained positive results 

By Chinenye Offor

The House of Representatives Committee on Commerce has lauded the trajectory of positive results by the Corporate Affairs Commission ( CAC).The commendation is contained in a statement issued by CAC’s Head of Media unit, Mr Rasheed Mahe, on Monday in Abuja.

Mahe said the Mr Femi Fakaye-led House of Representatives committee on commerce, commended the commission’s leadership led by its Registrar-General(R-G), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, at its headquarters to wrap up its oversight visit.“Fakaye commended Abubakar for keeping the agency afloat and turning things around in accordance with his pledge to the National Assembly.”

According to Fakaye, the commission has been breathing fresh air since Abubakar assumed office as the R-G. He urged the R-G to take steps to maintain the achievements for economic growth, adding that CAC was one of the vital organs that gave life to the Nigerian economy.Other members of the committee , however, charged the commission to review and revisit certain areas of its operations that needed improvement. They lauded the commission’s creation of sustained public awareness on its activities and achievements with special emphasis on the rudiments of ensuring successful online registration of companies.

The R-G, in his response, expressed his commitment to sustain and improve on the gains so far recorded. Abubakar, who described the year 2020 as the best year for the commission in terms of revenue generation and remittance.He complained that slash in fees was negatively affecting some of its operations.

Abubakar said that the commission was able to surmount most of its challenges and achieved set targets, as well as objectives, ” because of its dedicated and committed staffers.”According to him, the CAC will continue to ensure improvement of its workforce through the provision of adequate work tools, conducive working environment.

The CAC boss also promised to sustain routine training and retraining of members of staff within the available resources.Abubakar said that the commission was on the verge of deploying a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution to beef up its customer service in line with global best practices.Highlight of the visit was the guided facility tour of the Status Unit, Special Projects Unit and the Server room. ( NAN)

